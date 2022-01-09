Puducherry CM launches Pongal gift hamper scheme for PDS card holders

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy kickstarted the free Pongal gift hampers for families covered under the Public Distribution System at a government school in Kadirkamam here on Sunday.

Civil Supplies Minister J Sai Saravanan Kumar and the Government whip AKD Arumugham were among those present.

The Pongal gift worth Rs 490 comprises groceries and different varieties of dhal. The Chief Minister told reporters on the sidelines of the function that each of the nearly 3.40 lakh families holding either yellow or red colour ration cards will be benefitted through the scheme.

The groceries and rice would be available to all card holders from Monday through ration shops.

Already, the territorial government had launched free supply of two kg sugar and 10 kg rice to ration card holders during Diwali last year.

