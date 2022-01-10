Saudi bank allocates $200 mln to finance Tunisian imports of Saudi oil derivatives
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:29 IST
The Saudi Export and Import Bank has allocated $200 mln to finance Tunisian imports of Saudi oil derivatives, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.
It added that an agreement was signed in Tunisia. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Jon Boyle)
