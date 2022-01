BRIEF-World Coal Power Generation Hits Record High In 2021 - IEA

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA): * SAYS INCREASED CONSUMPTION IN CHINA AND INDIA PUSHED COAL-FIRED POWER GENERATION WORLDWIDE TO NEW RECORD HIGHS IN 2021, UNDERMINING EFFORTS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

* SAYS THAT IN 2021 GLOBAL POWER GENERATION FROM COAL SURGED BY ABOUT 9%, AS PER ITS LATEST ANNUAL MARKET REPORT * SAYS LAST YEAR, RAPID ECONOMIC RECOVERY PUSHED UP ELECTRICITY DEMAND MUCH FASTER THAN LOW-CARBON SUPPLIES COULD KEEP UP

* SAYS INCREASED COAL USE IN 2021 WAS MOSTLY LEAD BY INDIA AND CHINA, BETWEEN THEM THEY ACCOUNT FOR TWO-THIRDS OF GLOBAL DEMAND, IEA SAID. EVEN THOUGH BOTH NATIONS ROLLED OUT IMPRESSIVE AMOUNTS OF RENEWABLE POWER, TWO STILL DEPENDENT ON COAL AND HOLD KEY TO FUTURE COAL DEMAND. * DEPENDING ON WEATHER PATTERNS AND ECONOMIC GROWTH, GLOBAL COAL DEMAND COULD REACH NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS IN 2022 AND REMAIN AT THAT LEVEL FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO YEARS, UNDERSCORING THE NEED FOR FAST AND STRONG POLICY ACTION, SHOWED THE REPORT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)