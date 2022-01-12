Left Menu

Canada's Quebec working on plan to get unvaccinated residents to pay up, says premier

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 00:08 IST
Canada's Quebec province is working on a plan to require unvaccinated residents to pay a "health contribution," Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday. Legault said even though the province has a low proportion of unvaccinated people, they account for about 50% of those in intensive care units.

People who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons would be exempt under the proposal, Legault told reporters at a briefing.

