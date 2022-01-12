Fertilizers' ‘price hike’ will hurt farm sector: Telangana CM

Accusing the NDA government at the Centre of trying to break the farming community's back by increasing the price of fertilizers, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday warned that the "move" will push the agriculture sector into a crisis.

According to an official release from Rao's office, the CM will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi registering his protest against the ''increase of fertilizers' prices.'' The CM expressed his displeasure over the central government's tall promises that it would increase the farmer's income double fold by 2022 and said ''it now increased the prices of fertilizers at an all-time high to break the farming community's back.'' He alleged that the NDA government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt. Rao further alleged there is a deep conspiracy behind the Centre's policies and actions that are making the lives of farmers miserable and decisions such as installing meters to motor pump sets to collect the power charges, not linking MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) with the farm sector, increasing the fertilizers prices to all-time high and not purchasing the Paddy cultivated by the farmers, have made farmers life difficult to survive. The CM gave a clarion call to people in the state and across the country to root out BJP government which is weakening the rural economy, hereditary trades, playing havoc with the farm sector only to hand over the agriculture sector to the corporates, the release said.

Urging the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity, KCR, as he is popularly known, made it clear that if the Centre fails to withdraw the "increased prices of fertilizers", there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against the central government.

