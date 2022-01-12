Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at duck farm
Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Wednesday said they will cull more than 5,800 ducks after detecting a bird flu outbreak at an industrial farm in the southern village of Zalti Bryag. This is the fifth industrial farm hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A in southern Bulgaria since December. Bird flu is often fatal for poultry.
Bird flu is often fatal for poultry. It cannot be transmitted through food, though some human cases have raised concern among epidemiologists. A wave of bird flu in Asia and Europe has a greater risk of spreading to humans because of a high number of variants, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said recently.
