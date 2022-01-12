Left Menu

Ayush Ministry hopes to see crores of people participate in global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14

The Ministry of AYUSH is all set for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is hopeful to see crores of people participating in the programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:54 IST
Ayush Ministry hopes to see crores of people participate in global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14
Representational image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of AYUSH is all set for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is hopeful to see crores of people participating in the programme. Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19. "It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep corona at bay," he said.

"The Ministry of Ayush has launched this Programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi," he added. Speaking on the Surya Namashkar programme, Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Mahendra Munjapara said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates Mind and body. "Yoga effects on molecular genetics are being studied," he said.

Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "It is Surya Namaskar for Vitality, Jeevani Shakti Keliye Surya Namaskar", he said. All leading Yoga Institutes both from India and abroad, the Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, and many Government & Non-Government organizations are participating in this worldwide program. Celebrities and Sports personalities are expected to promote Surya Namaskar through video messages. Players and staff of SAI will also participate in the programme.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload videos of performing Surya Namaskar on January 14. The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the Ayush Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022