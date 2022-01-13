Ronnie Spector, leader of the music group Ronettes, has died at 78 -AP
Ronnie Spector, singer of the 1960s hits "Be My Baby," and "Baby, I Love You" has died at the age of 78, the Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-music-arts-and-entertainment-phil-spector-ronnie-spector-84c905db02a01ffa43a6052c3ce66920?utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter on Wednesday.
Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, the AP reported, citing a statement from her family.
