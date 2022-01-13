Left Menu

No breakthrough, Poland says, as OSCE envoys stick to scripts on Ukraine

Zbigniew Rau, whose country holds the chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) this year, said that for progress to be made, the organisation's members would need to enter into real dialogue. "It's hard to speak about any breakthrough," he told a news conference after opening a weekly meeting of the OSCE's 57 participating states.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:32 IST
No breakthrough, Poland says, as OSCE envoys stick to scripts on Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Austria

Talks on Thursday aimed at seeking an end to the impasse regarding Russian security demands including that Ukraine be permanently denied membership in NATO failed to yield a breakthrough, Poland's foreign minister said. Zbigniew Rau, whose country holds the chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) this year, said that for progress to be made, the organisation's members would need to enter into real dialogue.

"It's hard to speak about any breakthrough," he told a news conference after opening a weekly meeting of the OSCE's 57 participating states. "Some of the participating states believe that it's enough to make a statement and not to participate in debate." An official familiar with discussions said envoys at the meeting had all read out prepared statements rather than engaging in genuine discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022