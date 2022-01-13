Liquor shop sealed at Delhi's Karol Bagh for violating DDMA's odd-even rule

The Karol Bagh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has sealed a liquor shop at Delhi's Naiwala Market and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on it for violating the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)'s odd-even rule. "For violating DDMA's odd-even rule, a liquor shop located in Naiwala Market has been sealed and a fine of Rs 50,000 imposed on it," Balram Meena, SDM, Karol Bagh informed on Thursday.

The SDM also has charged Rs 1 lakh 'Challan' a Kulfi shop in Karol Bagh for where people were seen violating social distancing rules put in place to curb spread of COVID-19. Earlier on January 7, the Delhi government said that shops dealing in non-essential goods will only be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm.

"In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. In malls, shops are also allowed to open on an odd-even basis viz shops would open on alternate days, depending on their shop number between 10 am to 8 pm," the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated. (ANI)

