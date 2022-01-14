Left Menu

Odisha govt teams up with WFP to improve food security, farmers' resilience to climate change

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:24 IST
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Odisha government have joined hands to improve the food security of small and marginal farmers by strengthening their resilience to climate change.

An agreement was signed by Agriculture Director Muthu Kumar and WFP Country Director Bishow Parajuli at a virtual programme on Thursday, the UN agency said in a release.

In a pilot initiative, advisories will be provided to small farmers of the state, which is particularly prone to cyclones, to help them adapt to impact of the climate crisis.

Small farmers, who constitute 90 per cent of the peasant community in Odisha, will be able to select the right agriculture and livelihood options to improve their food security and incomes, it said.

''The impact of climate change disproportionately affects the livelihoods and food security of small and marginal farmers. The WFP and the Department of Agriculture will collaborate on strengthening adaptation to climate variability and management of food systems by building capacity, reducing inequalities in the process,'' Parajuli said. The WFP and the Agriculture Department will develop toolkits, modules, and guidelines during the project to provide services to small farmers.

It will help the farming communities in the state make informed decisions for a transformation towards a more productive and resilient agricultural system.

''The partnership will contribute to inclusive growth and resilience in agriculture, thus contributing to improved food security,'' Kumar added.

