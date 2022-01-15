Left Menu

Haridwar: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand arrested for 'inflammatory' speeches

Haridwar Police on Saturday arrested religious leader Yeti Narsinganand for alleged inflammatory speeches at Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad'.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-01-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 23:14 IST
Haridwar: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand arrested for 'inflammatory' speeches
Police with Yeti Narsinganand on Saturday. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haridwar Police on Saturday arrested religious leader Yeti Narsinganand for alleged inflammatory speeches at Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad'. The Nagar Kotwali police arrested Mahamandaleshwar Yeti Narsimhanand Maharaj of Juna Akhara on Saturday. This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board.

On Thursday, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was also arrested and sent to jail. Yeti Narsinganand was reportedly fasting at Sarbananda Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi. A protest meeting was also called by the seers at Sarbananda Ghat on Friday. Yeti Narsinganand, the religious leaders apparently called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at an event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. An FIR was also registered against him along with many others in the case.

A case was registered against Yeti Narsinganand in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches in the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar. The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a petition seeking an independent enquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022