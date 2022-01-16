Left Menu

J-K: One police official, civilian injured in grenade attack in Srinagar, search operation underway

Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police patrolling party on Sunday at the Saraf Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar that left a police official and a civilian injured, after which the search operation is underway, said the J-K police.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 22:39 IST
Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police patrolling party on Sunday at the Saraf Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar that left a police official and a civilian injured, after which the search operation is underway, said the J-K police. According to a press release by the police, the incident took place at around 6.40 pm. Police official SgCt Mehraj Ahmad sustained "splinter" injuries and a civilian, who was identified as Sartaj Ahmad Bhat hailing from the area where the attack took place, was also hurt.

"Both of them were shifted to the hospital for the treatment where their condition is stated to be stable," said the release. "Senior police officers immediately reached the terror crime spot. The area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on," further said the release.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

