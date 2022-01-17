China property developer dollar bonds slump
Dollar bonds of Chinese property developers including including Central China Real Estate, Yuzhou Group Holdings, KWG Group Holdings and Jingrui Holdings fell sharply on Monday, slumping as much as 20.3%.
A 3.125% October 2025 bond issued by China's biggest developer by sales, Country Garden, fell as much as 12.3% to 64 cents.
