China property developer dollar bonds slump

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 15:34 IST
Dollar bonds of Chinese property developers including including Central China Real Estate, Yuzhou Group Holdings, KWG Group Holdings and Jingrui Holdings fell sharply on Monday, slumping as much as 20.3%.

A 3.125% October 2025 bond issued by China's biggest developer by sales, Country Garden, fell as much as 12.3% to 64 cents.

