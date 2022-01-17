Gujarat govt focussing on 'outcome' and not 'output', says CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said that the focus of his government is on ''outcome'' and not ''output,'' as he outlined various projects undertaken and completed after he took charge as CM last September.

Speaking at the launch of the booklet ''Sushashan na 121 divas'' (121 days of good governance) marking the completion of 121 days in office, Patel stressed the formula of the ''minimum government, maximum governance''.

He said all the flagship schemes of the Central government are being taken to the beneficiaries in Gujarat in a time-bound manner.

''The government is moving ahead with sustainable development goals to ensure that the benefits of development reach to the last man standing and nobody is left out,'' Patel said. He said Gujarat is the only state in the country where districts have prepared reports of sustainable goals and action plans. ''Focus is given to outcome and not output,'' the CM added.

Patel said his government is going ahead with full ''resolve, confidence and passion''. Gujarat is committed to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through 'Aatmanirbhar Gujarat' and work tirelessly in this direction, he added.

Patel said the state government will allocate funds to promote 'natural farming' to take forward the prime minister's pledge for a shift in the traditional agricultural practice. Funds will be provided for the development of natural farming, as well as for holding training camps and mega seminars, and for laboratories, he added.

Patel said Gujarat is all set to connect every household with a drinking water supply by September this year.

''The state has achieved 100 per cent target across seven districts, and wll add six more districts by the end of January,'' he said.

Around 1 crore PMJAY (Jan Aarogya Yojana) cards have been distributed among the poor and middle-class beneficiaries, and Gujarat has become the first state to launch the ''Gati Shakti'' project, he said. A relief package of Rs 1,000 crore to farmers for crop losses caused due to the unseasonal rainfall, covering 5.06 lakh farmers across 1,530 villages, has been given. Package to fishermen, and the hike in the compensation for farmers for setting up transmission lines, are some of the achievements Patel referred to during his speech. He said that a total of 4.97 crore first doses and 4.36 crore second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 121 days in Gujarat. Last September, BJP leadership sprang a surprise by appointing Patel, a first-time MLA, as the CM of Gujarat replacing Vijay Rupani. He took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021, nearly a year ahead of the Assembly polls. Gujarat goes to the polls in December this year.

