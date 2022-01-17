Some 11.14 mln cubic metres/day of extra gas capacity booked on Slovakia-Ukraine border

Around 11.14 million cubic metres (mcm) per day of extra gas transit capacity was booked for exports via Velke Kapusany on the Slovakia-Ukraine border for February, auction results showed on Monday.

In total, 70.4 million cubic metres per day of capacity was on offer.

The results also showed that Russian gas giant Gazprom did not book additional gas transit capacity via Sudzha and Sokhranovka crossing points into Ukraine for February.

