Virendra Kumar launches E-news letter during e-inauguration of main building of CRC

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar launched Department's first bi-monthly E-news letter during the e-inauguration of main building of Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Kozhikode today.

He said "The launch of E-newsletter by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is a meaningful initiative. It will provide information to the people about the policies, schemes, and programmes being implemented by the Government for the overall development of divyangjans and they can take benefits from the same.

The basic mantra of our Government is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. We hope that this e-newsletter will play an important role in this direction. I hope the department will do everything possible to make this e-newsletter more useful." said by Dr. Virendra Kumar during the launch of Department's first bi-monthly e-Newsletter.

He also e–inaugurated the administrative building of THE CRCSRE, Kozhikode which has been constructed in an area of about 48,000 sq ft at a cost of about Rs 20 crore with the object of providing various services to Divyangjan staying in Kerala. Various services will be provided under one roof for divyangs in the newly constructed building of CRC, Kozhikode clinical and rehabilitation services etc will be provided under one roof.

"Our country is committed to empowering persons with disabilities and we will implement Prime Minister's vision and create a barrier-free environment for Divyangjan as well as deliver rehabilitative services to Divyangjan for the upliftment of Divyangjan in particular and humanity in general.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Sushree Pratima Bhaumik & Shri Ramdas Athawal, Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V. Muralidharan, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala, Prof. R. Bindu, Member of Parliament Shri M.K. Raghavan, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ms. Anjali Bhavda, Director, NIEPMD, Chennai, Shri Nachiketa Raut were also present during the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)