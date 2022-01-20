Left Menu

Moldova introduces state of emergency in energy sector

Reuters | Chisinau | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:05 IST
Natalia Gavrilita Image Credit: Wikipedia
Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved the government's request to introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector over difficulties with gas payments to Russia's Gazprom.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday the cabinet needed to expand its powers to manage the energy sector, such as switching gas supplies from industry to households and using budget funds to pay for gas.

