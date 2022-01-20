Moldova introduces state of emergency in energy sector

Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved the government's request to introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector over difficulties with gas payments to Russia's Gazprom.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday the cabinet needed to expand its powers to manage the energy sector, such as switching gas supplies from industry to households and using budget funds to pay for gas.

