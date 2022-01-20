Enoch Godongwana invites public to share suggestions on 2022 Budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has invited the public to share suggestions on the 2022 Budget he is expected to deliver in February.

The Ministry on Thursday said the Minister would deliver his inaugural National Budget Speech on 23 February 2022.

"As usual, the budget allocation always aims to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities," it said.

It said it was in this context that Godongwana invited South Africans to share their suggestions on the budget.

The Ministry said the suggestions must pertain to what should government be spending on, how to address a large budget deficit, new sources of tax revenues, and other budget-relevant information.

"Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions," said the Ministry.

