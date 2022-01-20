Left Menu

Enoch Godongwana invites public to share suggestions on 2022 Budget

The Ministry on Thursday said the Minister would deliver his inaugural National Budget Speech on 23 February 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:27 IST
Enoch Godongwana invites public to share suggestions on 2022 Budget
“Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions,” said the Ministry. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has invited the public to share suggestions on the 2022 Budget he is expected to deliver in February.

The Ministry on Thursday said the Minister would deliver his inaugural National Budget Speech on 23 February 2022.

"As usual, the budget allocation always aims to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities," it said.

It said it was in this context that Godongwana invited South Africans to share their suggestions on the budget.

The Ministry said the suggestions must pertain to what should government be spending on, how to address a large budget deficit, new sources of tax revenues, and other budget-relevant information.

"Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions," said the Ministry.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022