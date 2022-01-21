EU countries trying to find landing zone on green finance rules, French minister says

European Union countries are trying to find an agreement on divisive rules concerning whether gas and nuclear energy should be labelled as green investments, France's environment minister said on Friday. "We're still trying to find the best landing zone for the taxonomy and for the consequences which the taxonomy will have in terms of investment, the economy, other policies, whether at national level or at the level of the European Union," Barbara Pompili said after a meeting of energy and environment ministers from EU countries.

The EU's taxonomy is a rulebook to define which investments can be labelled and marketed as green. The rules concerning gas and nuclear investments have been delayed by more than a year amid disagreements between EU countries.

