Assam reports 6,897 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Assam reported 6,897 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 22-01-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 03:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 6,897 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday. According to the health bulletin, there are 45,021 active cases, while the positivity rate stands at 12.13 per cent.

There are 2,979 recoveries in the state, with the recovery rate at 92.31 per cent. 54,849 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

