India police register case against Meta India head over Facebook posts of PM Modi
Indian police have registered a case against Meta India's head over user posts on Facebook that allegedly depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an abusive manner.
- Country:
- India
Indian police have registered a case against the head of Meta India in Hyderabad city for user posts on its Facebook platform that depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an "abusive manner", an official said on Friday.
Police are preparing to write to Meta regarding the case, said V Aravind Babu, deputy commissioner of police for cyber crimes in Hyderabad.
ALSO READ
-
Meta India head named in case over Facebook videos targeting Modi
-
U.S. Sanctions Aim to Ground Iranian Air Carrier Networks
-
U.S. Cracks Down on Mahan Air's Global Support Network
-
Microsoft's AI Boost Calms Market Nerves Amid Inflation and Rate Concerns
-
President Murmu, Amit Shah Meet Bastar Community Leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan