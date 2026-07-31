India police register case against Meta India head over Facebook posts of PM Modi

Indian ‌police have ​registered a case against ‌the head of Meta India in Hyderabad ‌city for user posts on ‌its Facebook platform that depicted Prime Minister Narendra ⁠Modi ​in ⁠an "abusive manner", an official ⁠said on Friday.

Police are preparing ​to write to Meta ⁠regarding the case, said ⁠V ​Aravind Babu, deputy commissioner of ⁠police for cyber crimes in ⁠Hyderabad.