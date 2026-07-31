Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate a warehouse in Tatarstan

​Russia's second-largest e-commerce ​company, Ozon, ‌said on ​Friday that it had been forced ‌to evacuate one of its warehouses in the Tatarstan region due ‌to a Ukrainian drone alert.

The ‌evacuation took just a few minutes and there were no casualties. ⁠The ​logistics ⁠centre was undamaged and has since resumed ⁠operations, the company said.

Ukraine has ​attacked at least a dozen ⁠warehouses belonging to Ozon's main rival, Wildberries, ⁠since ​July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations ⁠of the company, which is ⁠a ⁠linchpin in Russia's consumer economy.