Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate a warehouse in Tatarstan
Ozon, Russia's second-largest e-commerce company, was forced to evacuate a warehouse in Tatarstan due to a Ukrainian drone alert, but operations have since resumed with no casualties or damage.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's second-largest e-commerce company, Ozon, said on Friday that it had been forced to evacuate one of its warehouses in the Tatarstan region due to a Ukrainian drone alert.
The evacuation took just a few minutes and there were no casualties. The logistics centre was undamaged and has since resumed operations, the company said.
Ukraine has attacked at least a dozen warehouses belonging to Ozon's main rival, Wildberries, since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, which is a linchpin in Russia's consumer economy.
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