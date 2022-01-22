Left Menu

Semester exams in all colleges to be conducted online from Feb 1 to Feb 20, says TN Higher Education Minister

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday said that the semester exams in all colleges will be conducted online from February 1 to February 20.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday said that the semester exams in all colleges will be conducted online from February 1 to February 20. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that the government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after February 20.

"Semester exams in colleges of Tamil Nadu will be held online from Feb 1 to Feb 20. The exams for the final semester (after June) will be held physically. The government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after Feb 20," said Ponmudi. Earlier on January 16, the state government announced that schools would remain closed till January 31. The State Government had also postponed the exams that were scheduled from January 19.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said the state has vaccinated all school students aged between 15-18 years with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 29,870 new COVID-19 cases, 21,684 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active case tally stood at 1,87,358. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

