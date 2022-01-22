Left Menu

OVL enters development stage of Budiao discovery in Brazil

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC, has declared a 2019 gas discovery in deepsea block in Brazil as commercially viable and has now entered the development stage that will bring it to production, the firm said in a statement.OVL had registered a major gas discovery in 2019 in its deep offshore block BM-SEAL-4, Brazil, located in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:08 IST
OVL enters development stage of Budiao discovery in Brazil
  • Country:
  • India

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has declared a 2019 gas discovery in deepsea block in Brazil as commercially viable and has now entered the development stage that will bring it to production, the firm said in a statement.

OVL had registered a major gas discovery in 2019 in its deep offshore block BM-SEAL-4, Brazil, located in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin. Brazil's Petrobras is the operator of the block with 75 per cent Participating Interest (PI) while OVL has the remaining 25 per cent stake.

The company said it ''after detailed evaluation (has) now enters into the development stage with the submission of the Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) for the block BM-SEAL-4''.

The field also holds oil reserves.

The block development module of Petrobras envisages the installation of a shared FPSO and a gas pipeline.

''The name suggested to the Brazilian regulator for the field is Budião,'' it said. ''The development module is presently in the contract planning phase and is expected to start production after 2026. The Consortium plans to continue all operational activities for submission of the Development Plan to the Regulator and meeting the target for the first oil.'' The firm neither gave investment nor production details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022