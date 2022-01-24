R-Day security: BSF intensifies patrolling along Jammu border

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) of the Jammu frontier have been on a high alert in view of the Republic Day and security situation to deal with any nefarious attempt of anti-national elements (ANEs) from across the border. Keeping in mind the present security scenario, intelligence inputs on the eve of Republic Day, BSF Jammu in an official statement said that it has been on high alert on Jammu International Border. BSF is carrying out extensive anti-tunnelling drive, special patrolling and depth area domination despite extremely hostile weather conditions.

To strengthen the border domination, mobilisation of troops have been done. Regular monitoring of suspicious activities of counterpart is being carried out through surveillance equipment. A joint patrolling/exercise are also being conducted along with the Army, CRPF and State Police to scuttle any nefarious attempts of ANEs.

BSF troops deployed on Jammu International Border have been quite successful and consistent in foiling attempts from across the border by eliminating Pak intruders, Seizing huge caches of Arms/Amn, Narcotics and detecting Tunnels in past one year. BSF Jammu has always been committed to Border management with a humane face and relentless zeal and vigour. (ANI)

