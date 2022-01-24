Left Menu

Haryana govt to appoint counsellors to help school students

The Haryana government has decided to appoint counsellors to resolve problems faced by school students in studies on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:26 IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Haryana Govt. has decided to appoint counsellors to resolve problems faced by school students in studies. These counsellors will be selected from the permanent PGT (Psychology) teachers serving in Govt. schools of the State." (ANI)

