Haryana govt to appoint counsellors to help school students

The Haryana government has decided to appoint counsellors to resolve problems faced by school students in studies on Monday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Haryana Govt. has decided to appoint counsellors to resolve problems faced by school students in studies. These counsellors will be selected from the permanent PGT (Psychology) teachers serving in Govt. schools of the State." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)