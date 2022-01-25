Drones developed by IIT Guwahati start-up to perform at R-Day event in Assam

Drones developed by a start-up at IIT Guwahati Research Park will perform in a show of unmanned aerial vehicles during the Republic Day event in Assam's Kamrup on Wednesday. The programme on drones is the first of its kind initiative in the northeast region, according to a statement issued by the institute.

Speaking on the participation of the start-up, Drones Tech Lab, in the Republic Day event on January 26, IIT Guwahati Director Prof TG Sitharam said since the inauguration of the Drone Centre at the institute, the use of UAV is sought for various purposes, including data collection, land survey, river mapping, and services in the fields of agriculture, healthcare and disaster management.

''IIT Guwahati will maximize its efforts to provide drone-based services to the state and the region, considering the difficult terrain. The present UAV show at the Republic Day event will help publicize this technology for the benefit of people,'' he said.

Biswajit Dey of Drones Tech Lab said his start-up would like to provide UAV services to the region with all its expertise and expand its reach to various sectors.

Drones developed by the IIT Guwahati start-up have successfully provided solutions to disaster management, agriculture, survey, and mapping, the statement said.

Extending its portfolio to the domain of survey, Drones Tech Lab has catered to different markets encompassing several states, including Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.

