Left Menu

73rd Republic Day: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurls national flag in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the national flag at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:28 IST
73rd Republic Day: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurls national flag in Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unfurls national flag on the occasion of Republic Day, in Mumbai on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the national flag at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tableau, on the theme 'Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra' will be showcased at the 2022 Republic Day parade in New Delhi today.

Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a glimpse of the country's strength and culture will be seen on the Rajpath. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29. It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022