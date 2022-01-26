R-Day parade: Ministry of Culture presents tableau on Sri Aurobindo's life, works as nation celebrates his 150th birth anniversary

The Ministry of Culture presented a tableau at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi on Wednesday on the life and works of Sri Aurobindo as the nation celebrates his 150th birth anniversary. Born on August 15, 1872, Shri Aurobindo was a pioneer of the Indian freedom struggle, spiritual leader, philosopher, yogi, maharishi, and a seer-poet.

As a nationalist and freedom fighter, he saw India as a soul and created a threefold political program - Swaraj, Swadeshi, Boycott. He was a journalist, editing newspapers such as Bande Mataram. While in jail he had a divine vision and thus he gradually became a spiritual reformer, introducing his visions on human progress and spiritual evolution. He visualized India's renaissance and recovered her ancient spiritual knowledge. His spiritual collaborator Mira Alfassa is known as "The Mother" helped manifest his vision with Sri Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville. The tableau presents a glimpse into the unique persona of Sri Aurobindo.

The front part of the tableau displays a larger-than-life sculpture of Sri Aurobindo as an epitome of spirituality along with the symbolic representation of the Matri Mandir at Auroville and the Tree of Knowledge. The middle part showcases landmark moments in the life of Sri Aurobindo depicting his journey from a political leader to a spiritual master and also as a prolific thinker-author.

The rear part of the tableau draws attention to the iconic Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry, the divine presence of Sri Aurobindo and the mother, his seminal works, and his dream image of Bharat Mata. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments are a part of the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

