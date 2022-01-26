Left Menu

San Jose votes to be first US city to require gun liability insurance

San Jose in California has backed legislation to become the first U.S. city requiring gun owners to have insurance coverage for their weapons. Guns are a politically sensitive issue in the United States, which has the highest rate of gun ownership of any country, as well as a higher incidence of gun violence than other wealthy nations. California became the first state to ban assault weapons in 1989 after a school shooting in which five children were killed.

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 26-01-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 14:31 IST
San Jose votes to be first US city to require gun liability insurance
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

San Jose in California has backed legislation to become the first U.S. city requiring gun owners to have insurance coverage for their weapons. San Jose's mayor said after the city council voted for the legislation on Tuesday that the funds raised from an annual fee and the liability insurance would go towards "evidence-based initiatives to reduce gun violence and gun harm."

"Thank you to my council colleagues who continue to show their commitment to reducing gun violence and its devastation in our community," Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement. The decision still needs to be approved next month at its final reading to take effect in August, U.S. media said https://cnn.it/3u2ik18. Guns are a politically sensitive issue in the United States, which has the highest rate of gun ownership of any country, as well as a higher incidence of gun violence than other wealthy nations.

California became the first state to ban assault weapons in 1989 after a school shooting in which five children were killed. Six other states and the District of Columbia have an assault weapons ban in place, according to the gun safety group Giffords.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022