Andhra Pradesh reports 13,618 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 13,618 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:35 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 13,618 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 22,22,573, including 1,06,318 active cases.

During the last 24 hours, 8,687 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 21,01,685. Nine people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 14,570. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

