Rajasthan: Bundi administration helps Dalit groom sit atop a horse during wedding ceremony

Even after 75 years of Independence, Chandi village in the Bundi district of Rajasthan is one of those villages where a Dalit bridegroom could not sit on a horse as a part of his wedding ceremony. Previously, the incidents of Dalit grooms not being allowed to take out their marriage procession (baraat) on horses used to be really common.

But the ages-old trend rooted in discrimination was challenged after a bridegroom decided to sit atop of a horse during his wedding and requested the district administration to intervene. Various administrative officers, including the District Collector Renu Jaipal, Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav became part of the wedding function of Draupadi Bai and Shri Ram, both graduates. Many rituals were performed at the wedding including the Basan worship. The marriage procession had come from Bakshpura. As a part of the procession, the bridegroom finally climbed on a horse as the family, friends and villagers danced to the tunes to DJ. The administration and Police joined the wedding function to ensure that full security was provided to the bridegroom and he could climb the horse without any discrimination or pressure, as a part of 'Operation Samanta'. Flowers were showered by administrators on people part of the marriage procession.

Bundi SP Jai Yadav said on Operation Samanta: "We conducted a survey as a part of the operation and found 25-30 villages where Dalit bridegrooms could not climb on a horse during their weddings. We formed 'Operation Samanta Samitis' for each village in which police officers, 2-2 members from communities in each village, sarpanch etc are included. We got to know about this wedding in Chandi and made all possible arrangements. Police also decided to welcome the marriage procession itself. We will carry on this work in other villages we found during the surveys. Its aim is to eradicate such age-old social evils and customs. Villagers have also welcomed our move." District Collector Renu Jaipal said that the administration had received an application from the groom for police protection because he wanted to take out his marriage procession on a horse and the same was provided to him.

The bride and relatives of both the families are really happy with the initiative of the administration and police and have not reported any inconvenience in the wedding so far. "I felt really good and am enjoying my wedding. It is being organised really well. We are getting support from everyone in the village. There is no discrimination or pressure of any sort," said the bride Draupadi Bai.

A relative named Govind, said, "There is no pressure from anyone. The entire village is in our support and the wedding is going on really well. Our family is happy." The message that constitutional rights are for all and social evils like not allowing a person to carry out their marriage procession on a horse has no place in modern society has been sent loud and clear to all through this operation, the public support received by administrators and police carrying it out. (ANI)

