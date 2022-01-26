Left Menu

Six persons rescued after five-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra East

Six persons who were trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Mumbai's Bandra (East) were rescued and taken to hospital, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:48 IST
Six persons rescued after five-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra East
5-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra East, six rescued. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons who were trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Mumbai's Bandra (East) were rescued and taken to hospital, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Out of six rescued people, four have been shifted to V N Desai Hospital and two to Bandra Bhabha Hospital.

According to details provided by BMC, five fire engines, one rescue van, and six ambulances have been rushed to the site. "At least five to six persons are feared trapped after a 5-story building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. Five fire engines, one rescue van, and 6 ambulances have been rushed to the site," BMC said. The search operation is going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022