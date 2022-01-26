Left Menu

Cyber-attack briefly takes down Ukrainian ministry's promotional website

Unidentified hackers briefly took down a promotional website for Ukraine's foreign ministry for several hours on Wednesday, the ministry said, amid increased tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over a massive build-up of Russian forces near their borders. The website Ukraine.ua, which aims to promote the country among foreigners, was later restored.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:56 IST
Cyber-attack briefly takes down Ukrainian ministry's promotional website
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified hackers briefly took down a promotional website for Ukraine's foreign ministry for several hours on Wednesday, the ministry said, amid increased tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over a massive build-up of Russian forces near their borders. The website Ukraine.ua, which aims to promote the country among foreigners, was later restored. The ministry gave no further details.

In mid-January, a powerful cyber-attack hit around 70 internet sites of Ukrainian government and regional bodies. It warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" as the country braces for a possible Russian attack. Ukraine believes Russia was ultimately behind that cyberattack. Moscow has denied any responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022