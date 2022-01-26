Left Menu

U.S. warns of heightened risks associated with business in Myanmar

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:25 IST
The United States on Wednesday issued a business advisory for Myanmar, warning of heightened risks associated with doing business in the country particularly when it involves the military, nearly a year after a the military took power in a coup.

"The coup and subsequent abuses committed by the military have fundamentally changed the direction of the economic and business environment in Burma," the advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

