U.S. warns of heightened risks associated with business in Myanmar

The United States on Wednesday issued a business advisory for Myanmar, warning of heightened risks associated with doing business in the country particularly when it involves the military, nearly a year after a the military took power in a coup.

"The coup and subsequent abuses committed by the military have fundamentally changed the direction of the economic and business environment in Burma," the advisory said.

