Mexico telecom regulator concludes vote without giving America Movil pay TV permit - source
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-01-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 05:59 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
A vote by Mexico's telecoms regulator concluded on Wednesday without granting authorization for telecoms giant America Movil to enter the country's pay TV market, according to a source with knowledge of the process.
The vote meant that for now, America Movil, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, will remain without a license to enter pay TV, a prospect that has caused considerable concern among companies operating in the sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Carlos Slim
- Mexico
Advertisement