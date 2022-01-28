Left Menu

U.S. hopes Russia will come back to the table after studying what Washington offered

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 01:05 IST
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday said the United States hopes Russia will study what Washington has offered and come back to the table after the United States submitted a written response on Wednesday to security demands Russia has made.

"We are unified, unified in our preference for diplomacy. But we are also unified in our resolve that if Moscow rejects our offer of dialogue, the costs must be swift and severe," Nuland told reporters.

