Man shot dead by unidentified persons in north Delhi's Alipur

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 11:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in north Delhi's Alipur on Thursday night, said police. The deceased has been identified as Pramod, a resident of Hiranki village.

Police on Friday said the Alipur police station received the information at around 10:44 pm last night that some unknown persons had opened fire at a man and fled. Police further said that it rushed to the spot and found out some motorcycle-borne assailants had fired at Pramod, who was then shifted to the Max Hospital in Haidarpur where he was declared brought dead.

The spot was inspected by a crime team where nine empty cartridges were found, police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

