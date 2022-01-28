Left Menu

Hungary to seek more gas supplies from Russia amid energy crunch, Orban says

Updated: 28-01-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 12:44 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Flickr
  • Hungary

Hungary will seek to increase the amount of gas supplies from Russia brokered under a new long-term agreement at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

"I would like to increase the amount of gas to be delivered to Hungary from the levels agreed in the Russian-Hungarian gas contract," Orban said.

