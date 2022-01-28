Austria plans 1.7 bln euro aid package to cushion energy price rises

Austria is introducing a 1.7 billion euro ($1.9 billion) package of measures to help households deal with rising energy costs, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Friday.

The measures include the doubling of a planned 150 euro one-off payment for the unemployed to 300 euros, Nehammer told a news conference. ($1 = 0.8981 euros)

