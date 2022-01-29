695 hospitals, health centres of Indian Railway across country successfully integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

A total of 695 hospitals and health centres of the Indian Railway across the country have been successfully integrated with the 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission' (ABDM), said a press release on Saturday. The move will not only benefit around 80 lakhs Railway employees and Railway pensioners and their family members in accessing health care facilities of other hospitals integrated with ABDM additionally, but also enable the general public to draw the benefit of health care facilities available in Railway hospitals and health centres in a seamless digital manner, said the press release.

If Railway patients are going outside Railway Health System to some other hospitals integrated with ABDM for specialised treatment anywhere in the country, then with the help of this integrated system, the exchange of medical records will be facilitated digitally, expeditiously and seamlessly making things easier, faster, hassle-free and efficient for beneficiaries or patients, as per the statement. This significant job of integration of Railway health system with ABDM has been executed by RailTel Corporation of India, a Miniratna Central Government PSU under Ministry of Railways. It has been accomplished in collaboration with National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body responsible for implementing "Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)" to create a National Digital Health Eco-system, according to the statement.

"Hospital Management Information System (HMIS)" in all the 695 Railway Hospitals and Health Centres across the country which has proved to be a game-changer for the Railway's health system. Now, the integration of railway HMIS with ABDM is another milestone that will help beneficiaries reap the benefits of the ABM ecosystem in a seamless digital manner," said Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel "Such integration of hospitals with ABDM will gradually ensure the reach of good health facilities to every citizen in the country and provide them with the best digital health care," he added.

ABDM aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways, as per the statement. (ANI)

