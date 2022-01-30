Left Menu

Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there: Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the father of the nation is still alive at every place where truth prevails.

30-01-2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. But, where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there!" the Wayanad MP tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence will be observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

