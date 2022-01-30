Meghalaya CM condemns Shillong blast incident, says perpetrators will not be spared

Condemning the blast incident at Police Bazar in Shillong on Sunday evening, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called it a "coward attack" and said that the perpetrators will not be spared. Taking to Twitter, CM Conrad Sangma said, "Strongly condemn the blast at Police Bazar, Shillong this evening. An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act."

He also said the state government will ensure peace in Meghalaya. "Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State," the Chief Minister further tweeted. The blast occurred at the Police Bazar area in the capital city of Meghalaya today evening.

After getting the information, the Police Bomb Squad immediately reached the spot and secured the area. However, no casualty has been reported in the incident so far. (ANI)

