Maha govt should allow cultivation of cannabis: BJP MP

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-01-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 11:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Days after the Maharashtra government allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores, BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhilar has said the state government should also give permission to farmers for the cultivation of cannabis.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, the parliamentarian claimed the Maharashtra government's decision regarding wine sales will ruin the state.

''The government thinks it will get more revenue by selling wine at such outlets, then it should also give permission for the cultivation of ganja (cannabis),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

