Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Advocates for Sustainable Growth at WEF Davos

In a bid to place Jharkhand on the global map for sustainable development, Chief Minister Hemant Soren voiced his vision at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. Participating in the 'Delivering Sustainability at Scale' program organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Soren highlighted his aspirations for not only being an exporter of minerals and resources but also for driving value addition, creating jobs, and implementing tangible changes in people's lives.

Chief Minister Soren reaffirmed his commitment to making Jharkhand an inclusive and future-ready state by leveraging sectors such as tourism, green energy, and industry. He underscored the state's potential to responsibly advance these opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for young Jharkhand.

Earlier, Soren announced his participation in a high-level inter-ministerial panel titled 'Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership.' The discussion aims to bolster policy and financial frameworks for resilient energy systems, where Soren aims to position Jharkhand as a pivotal player in the global energy security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)