Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Advocates for Sustainable Growth at WEF Davos

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren articulated his clear vision for sustainable development during a program at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasized value addition, job creation, and transformational changes in Jharkhand. Soren also plans to enhance tourism, green energy, and industry to make Jharkhand future-ready.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:31 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Advocates for Sustainable Growth at WEF Davos
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren along with Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Davos (Photo/X/@HemantSorenJMM) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bid to place Jharkhand on the global map for sustainable development, Chief Minister Hemant Soren voiced his vision at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. Participating in the 'Delivering Sustainability at Scale' program organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Soren highlighted his aspirations for not only being an exporter of minerals and resources but also for driving value addition, creating jobs, and implementing tangible changes in people's lives.

Chief Minister Soren reaffirmed his commitment to making Jharkhand an inclusive and future-ready state by leveraging sectors such as tourism, green energy, and industry. He underscored the state's potential to responsibly advance these opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for young Jharkhand.

Earlier, Soren announced his participation in a high-level inter-ministerial panel titled 'Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership.' The discussion aims to bolster policy and financial frameworks for resilient energy systems, where Soren aims to position Jharkhand as a pivotal player in the global energy security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026