UK could change mandatory COVID vaccination for health staff - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:04 IST
UK could change mandatory COVID vaccination for health staff - minister
Simon Clarke Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is looking at possibly changing rules on mandatory vaccination for health service staff, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.

"We do recognise those realities and that does open a space where we can look at this again," Clarke told Sky.

