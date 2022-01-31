Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:44 IST
Compensation for farmers hit by unseasonal rains in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains in October last year.

He also announced that a survey to assess loss to mustard crop in January will be started soon to fix compensation.

Stating that no country or state can prosper if it doesn't honour and help farmers, Kejriwal noted that Punjab is yet to compensate farmers for crop loss.

He said his government adopted a simple formula for fixing compensation to avoid any problems in its payment. In case of less than 70 percent losses, 70 percent compensation and 100 percent compensation in case of over 70 percent loss has been fixed at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre, he said.

The chief minister said he was like a son and brother of farmers in Delhi and the doors of his government were always open for them.

An amount of around Rs 55 crore will be distributed among 45,000 farmers in Delhi whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains in October last year.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and Chief Secretary Vijay Dev hoped that the officers concerned will ensure earliest payment of compensation amounts to the affected farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

