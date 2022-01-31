Left Menu

UK finance minister looking at measures to abate energy cost rise - PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:36 IST
UK finance minister looking at measures to abate energy cost rise - PM Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his finance minister Rishi Sunak was looking to bring forward a package of measures to help people cope with a rise in energy costs.

"We all understand the pressures that the cost of living crunch is putting on people, and it's being driven ... by the inflation that you're seeing around the world, particularly in energy costs," Johnson told broadcasters.

"The chancellor is looking at a package of things to abate energy costs."

