Left Menu

Ships collide off Dutch coast in storm, rescue efforts under way

The Dutch coastguard is sending rescue boats and helicopters to evacuate 18 people from a ship that collided with another vessel in the middle of a storm off the coast of the Netherlands. Cargo ship bound for Amsterdam from Germany, collided with an oil and chemicals tanker, the coastguard said in a statement. The Jullietta D.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:43 IST
Ships collide off Dutch coast in storm, rescue efforts under way
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch coastguard is sending rescue boats and helicopters to evacuate 18 people from a ship that collided with another vessel in the middle of a storm off the coast of the Netherlands. The vessel, the Maltese registered Julietta D. Cargo ship bound for Amsterdam from Germany, collided with an oil and chemicals tanker, the coastguard said in a statement.

The Jullietta D. is rudderless and taking in water. The 18 crew members are being evacuated, the coastguard said. The situation on the oil tanker is stable, it added. Rescue efforts are hampered by storm Corrie which is causing wind gusts of up to 120 km per hour (75 miles per hour) on the North Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022